Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WIX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 202.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 1st quarter worth about $424,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 365.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 23,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 164.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

WIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Wix.com from $222.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Wix.com from $210.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Wix.com from $220.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Wix.com from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.94.

Wix.com stock opened at $286.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.97 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $265.45 and its 200 day moving average is $245.16. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $76.81 and a twelve month high of $319.34.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $236.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.21 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

