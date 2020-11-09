Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 176 Shares of The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in The Unilever Group were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Unilever Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,550,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,567,000 after acquiring an additional 262,786 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of The Unilever Group by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,841,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,920,000 after acquiring an additional 387,215 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of The Unilever Group by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,532,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,974,000 after acquiring an additional 481,044 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Unilever Group by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,916,000 after acquiring an additional 758,492 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of The Unilever Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 838,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,042,000 after acquiring an additional 53,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

Get The Unilever Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Unilever Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Unilever Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Unilever Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Shares of UL opened at $61.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45. The Unilever Group has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $63.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4845 per share. This is a boost from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The Unilever Group’s dividend payout ratio is 63.99%.

The Unilever Group Company Profile

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Unilever Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Unilever Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.