Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 29.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COR. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 983,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,168,000 after buying an additional 52,520 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 8.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 20,500.0% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreSite Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.67.

In other news, SVP Maile Kaiser sold 2,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.83, for a total transaction of $283,517.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,957.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $91,687.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,542,917.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,116 shares of company stock worth $856,605 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock opened at $127.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 63.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.23. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $90.07 and a 1-year high of $130.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.67 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 95.69%.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Featured Article: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.