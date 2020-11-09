Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 62.8% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 31.1% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 180.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Progressive news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $276,389.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,271,149.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $3,204,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,227,511.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,017,393. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

PGR opened at $97.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.61. The firm has a market cap of $57.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $62.18 and a twelve month high of $102.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Argus downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of The Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Progressive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Benchmark downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.92.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

