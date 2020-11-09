D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $780,000 Stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 77,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exelixis by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Exelixis by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 112,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Exelixis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exelixis by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $20.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.46. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.43.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $231.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.40 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 28.21%. Exelixis’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $122,101.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,422 shares of company stock valued at $1,744,438 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXEL. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exelixis from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Exelixis from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Exelixis from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

