Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 2,430 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its position in Dollar Tree by 5.0% during the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at $735,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 128,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,047 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 33.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 48,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 12,040 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DLTR shares. Bank of America raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.14.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $95.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $114.83. The company has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.57.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

