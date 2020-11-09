Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 42.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the third quarter valued at $458,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Old Republic International by 56.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 22,309 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Old Republic International by 43.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the third quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the third quarter valued at $2,251,000. 73.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

ORI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. TheStreet upgraded Old Republic International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

In other news, Director Steven J. Bateman acquired 2,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $32,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,789.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro acquired 5,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,320,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,384,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $119,360 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORI stock opened at $17.08 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.91. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $23.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.