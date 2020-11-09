Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.24 Million Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 252,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,486,000 after buying an additional 49,884 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 17,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 8,961 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AWK. HSBC downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays began coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.23.

In other news, SVP Cheryl Norton sold 609 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total value of $87,562.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AWK opened at $161.13 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $162.84. The company has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.20.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.94%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

