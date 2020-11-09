Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $343,000 Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 5,076.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WIX. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Wix.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Wix.com by 60.0% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on WIX. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $220.00 to $342.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $220.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.94.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $286.29 on Monday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $76.81 and a 12 month high of $319.34. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.97 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $265.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.16. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The business had revenue of $236.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

