Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Position in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 101.4% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the third quarter valued at $39,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sanofi by 47.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 37.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on SNY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. SVB Leerink lowered Sanofi to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

NYSE SNY opened at $49.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $123.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.24. Sanofi SA has a twelve month low of $37.62 and a twelve month high of $55.00.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.