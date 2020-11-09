Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 19.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter worth $30,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter worth $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth $38,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 8,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total value of $1,777,006.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,399,086.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 8,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.20, for a total transaction of $1,762,310.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,708.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,435 shares of company stock valued at $19,984,494 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DG opened at $221.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.54. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $224.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

DG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $216.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.27.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

