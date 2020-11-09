Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,031,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810,675 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,620,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 1,914,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,806,000 after acquiring an additional 753,009 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 2,611.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 458,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,260,000 after acquiring an additional 441,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 606.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 404,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,044,000 after acquiring an additional 347,245 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SH opened at $19.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.60. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1 year low of $19.16 and a 1 year high of $33.19.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.