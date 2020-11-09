Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.62 Million Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in The Allstate by 794.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in The Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $91.15 on Monday. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $125.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.74.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

ALL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised The Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Allstate from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.