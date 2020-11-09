Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) PT Raised to $200.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Qorvo from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Qorvo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Qorvo from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price target on Qorvo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $154.63.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $147.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.81. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $67.54 and a 52 week high of $152.37. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.08.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.49. Qorvo had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,114 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.21, for a total transaction of $127,229.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,239.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.21, for a total value of $342,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,386,234.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,311 shares of company stock valued at $2,837,043. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 915.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 171.2% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 35.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

