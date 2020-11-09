Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,990 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $6,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

In other news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 4,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $498,350.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,339.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $359,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,859,963.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SJM opened at $116.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.36. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.96. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $91.88 and a fifty-two week high of $125.62.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.70. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

SJM has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $97.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.73.

The J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.