Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 5,400 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.05% of ONEOK worth $6,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter worth $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 445.4% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 106.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 59.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on ONEOK from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.26.

ONEOK stock opened at $26.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.06 and its 200 day moving average is $30.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.02. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.91%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

