Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 181.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,777 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,127,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,005,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,122 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Deere & Company by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,810,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,802,000 after purchasing an additional 229,460 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its position in Deere & Company by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 2,443,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,059,000 after purchasing an additional 387,574 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,086,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,338 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,830,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,718,000 after purchasing an additional 261,768 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $244.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.14.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $247.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $106.14 and a twelve month high of $250.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $229.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.58%.

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total value of $1,664,527.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,671,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

