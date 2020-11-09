WT Wealth Management Acquires 869 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Posted by on Nov 9th, 2020

WT Wealth Management increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 32.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWH Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the third quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $228,000. Dempze Nancy E grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 17.4% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 29,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 10.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 268,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,769,000 after purchasing an additional 25,097 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.93.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $142.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $366.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.34 and a 200 day moving average of $146.91. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

