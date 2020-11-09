Camden Capital LLC Has $858,000 Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 801,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 24,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $142.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.91.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on JNJ. Raymond James boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.93.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

