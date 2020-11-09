Private Ocean LLC Grows Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the second quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the second quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 17,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Independent Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.93.

NYSE JNJ opened at $142.25 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.34 and a 200-day moving average of $146.91. The firm has a market cap of $366.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.