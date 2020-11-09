Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Has $6.15 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.5% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 801,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,345,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 24,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Independent Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.93.

NYSE JNJ opened at $142.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.