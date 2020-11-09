Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Decreased by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 600,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,009 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 4.5% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $89,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. FAI Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.93.

NYSE JNJ opened at $142.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

