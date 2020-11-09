Greenleaf Trust Has $7.72 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,222,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,514,000 after buying an additional 8,062,204 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 193,714,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,242,005,000 after buying an additional 1,168,129 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,506,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,853,000 after buying an additional 836,139 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 290.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,114,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,662,000 after buying an additional 829,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,635,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,237,000 after buying an additional 447,991 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Raymond James upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Independent Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.93.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $142.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $366.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.91.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

