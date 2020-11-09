WealthShield Partners LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,801,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,694,000 after purchasing an additional 54,563 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 70.6% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 20,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 17,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ opened at $142.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $366.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.34 and a 200 day moving average of $146.91. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.93.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.