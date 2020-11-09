1ST Source Bank Sells 1,889 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

1ST Source Bank lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.3% of 1ST Source Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 193,714,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,242,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,129 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,801,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,694,000 after acquiring an additional 54,563 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,222,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,062,204 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,304,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,803,000 after acquiring an additional 157,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,752,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,457,000 after acquiring an additional 210,973 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Independent Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.93.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $142.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $366.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.91. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

