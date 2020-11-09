R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Makes New Investment in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Posted by on Nov 9th, 2020

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $42,000. FAI Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 45.9% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 160.0% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JNJ opened at $142.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00. The stock has a market cap of $366.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.91.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Independent Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.93.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

