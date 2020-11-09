DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 20,865 Shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 293.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,972 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,865 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDK. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in CDK Global by 3,491.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25,573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 24,861 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CDK Global by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,477,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CDK Global in the 2nd quarter worth $262,000. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in CDK Global by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 406,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,841,000 after purchasing an additional 13,443 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in CDK Global by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.75.

Shares of CDK stock opened at $46.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.19 and its 200-day moving average is $42.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 1.39. CDK Global Inc has a 52-week low of $29.12 and a 52-week high of $57.00.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.54 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 62.84%. CDK Global’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CDK Global Inc will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $55,402.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,543.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,982 shares of company stock worth $88,757. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

