Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Berkshire Money Management Inc.

Berkshire Money Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 310.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,508 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,513 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 0.5% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,979 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Bank of Marin grew its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 7,828 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Compass Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. HM Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $28,454,649.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,889,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 828,974 shares of company stock valued at $196,862,482. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $81.25 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $78.75 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.70.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $118.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2,017.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.66. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

