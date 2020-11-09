Amalgamated Bank Sells 124 Shares of Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,723 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,354,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,910,000 after buying an additional 89,118 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,059,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,632,000 after purchasing an additional 161,630 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 749,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,868,000 after acquiring an additional 45,379 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,092,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth $17,905,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Vikas Verma sold 35,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $3,898,025.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $94,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,625 shares in the company, valued at $533,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 703,465 shares of company stock valued at $63,446,131 in the last quarter. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IBP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Installed Building Products from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Benchmark lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Installed Building Products presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.14.

Installed Building Products stock opened at $94.48 on Monday. Installed Building Products Inc has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $121.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 1.97.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $420.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Installed Building Products’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products Inc will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

