Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 722 Shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its position in shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) by 33.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Peloton were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Peloton by 14.6% during the third quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Peloton by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peloton during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PTON shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Peloton from $129.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Peloton from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut Peloton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Peloton from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Peloton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.31.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $125.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -88.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.24. Peloton has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $139.75.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $757.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.74 million. Peloton had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 232.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President William Lynch sold 313,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $25,355,880.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 187,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,165,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hisao Kushi sold 132,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total value of $10,741,498.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 984,684 shares of company stock worth $90,379,726 over the last ninety days.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

