Toronto Dominion Bank Has $955,000 Stock Position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,741 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOS. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canada Goose by 1,297.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Canada Goose by 419.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Canada Goose from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Canada Goose in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Canada Goose from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Canada Goose from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, 140166 reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.82.

Shares of GOOS opened at $32.18 on Monday. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.94 and a 52-week high of $40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 3.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 57.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.92.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $194.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

