Financial Management Professionals Inc. Boosts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 317.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,184 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,113 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 0.9% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,979 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin grew its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 7,828 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. HM Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apple from $107.75 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Apple to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.70.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $29,231,591.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 828,974 shares of company stock valued at $196,862,482 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $118.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.20 and a 200 day moving average of $99.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,017.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

