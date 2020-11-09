Financial Management Professionals Inc. Boosts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Posted by on Nov 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 317.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,184 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,113 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 0.9% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,979 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin grew its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 7,828 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. HM Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apple from $107.75 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Apple to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.70.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $29,231,591.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 828,974 shares of company stock valued at $196,862,482 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $118.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.20 and a 200 day moving average of $99.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,017.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Position in The J. M. Smucker Company
Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Position in The J. M. Smucker Company
Taseko Mines & The Competition Head to Head Review
Taseko Mines & The Competition Head to Head Review
Snap-on & CompX International Head-To-Head Survey
Snap-on & CompX International Head-To-Head Survey
Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 5,400 Shares of ONEOK, Inc.
Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 5,400 Shares of ONEOK, Inc.
Deere & Company Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas
Deere & Company Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas
WT Wealth Management Acquires 869 Shares of Johnson & Johnson
WT Wealth Management Acquires 869 Shares of Johnson & Johnson


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report