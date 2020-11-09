Usca Ria LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 271.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,437 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 168,340 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.1% of Usca Ria LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $26,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,979 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Bank of Marin grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 7,828 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Compass Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. HM Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AAPL. BidaskClub raised shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.70.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $118.69 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $137.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2,017.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 828,974 shares of company stock valued at $196,862,482. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

