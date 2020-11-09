Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $126,000 in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of X. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in United States Steel by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 25,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 7.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 4.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 0.4% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 434,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its position in United States Steel by 2.4% during the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 87,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on X shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on United States Steel from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cfra upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of NYSE X opened at $9.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.39. United States Steel Co. has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $14.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.99.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. United States Steel’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

