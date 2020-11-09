BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 15,908 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,908 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 115.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 476,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,175,000 after buying an additional 255,267 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 12.2% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,493,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,604,000 after buying an additional 162,340 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,303,000. Lodge Hill Capital LLC grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 138.9% in the second quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 180,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,835,000 after purchasing an additional 105,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 14.8% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 813,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,798,000 after purchasing an additional 104,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

CLH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Clean Harbors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Clean Harbors from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.22.

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $65.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.45 and a 12 month high of $88.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.99 and a 200-day moving average of $58.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 1.55.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $779.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.49 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Harbors news, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 20,279 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $1,251,619.88. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 31,296 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $2,013,271.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,333,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,414,591.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.