BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 23,118 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NYSE:NWE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NYSE:NWE) by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,118 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.08% of NorthWestern worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NWE. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in NorthWestern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in NorthWestern by 1,007.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in NorthWestern by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in NorthWestern by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in NorthWestern by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on NWE shares. Barclays raised NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Sidoti upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

Shares of NWE stock opened at $52.92 on Monday. NorthWestern Co. has a 1 year low of $45.06 and a 1 year high of $80.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.26.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Equities research analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $136,188.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

