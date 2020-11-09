BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 4,732 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 13.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,130,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,541,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 5,185.3% during the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $111.00 to $118.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.94.

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total transaction of $34,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,912 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director George Burton White sold 22,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total transaction of $1,904,258.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,081 shares in the company, valued at $4,477,913.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,681 shares of company stock valued at $3,363,577. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $76.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.51. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $32.01 and a 12-month high of $99.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.93%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

