Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 96.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 642 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 20,177 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in PVH were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 112.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 724 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 58.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH stock opened at $59.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.06. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.52.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $2.56. PVH had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. PVH’s quarterly revenue was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on PVH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised PVH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PVH from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on PVH from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PVH from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. PVH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.88.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.