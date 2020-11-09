Buffington Mohr McNeal Has $4.05 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 280.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,741 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.1% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in Apple by 237.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 696 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 113,515.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 40,320,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Apple to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Apple from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.70.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 828,974 shares of company stock worth $196,862,482. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $118.69 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $2,017.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.