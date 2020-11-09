Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 265.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 147,801 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,379 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 5.8% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in Apple by 185.7% in the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heard Capital LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 171.5% in the second quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, August 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $117.50 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.60 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.70.

AAPL stock opened at $118.69 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $137.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2,017.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 828,974 shares of company stock worth $196,862,482 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

