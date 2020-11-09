IFP Advisors Inc Has $82,000 Stake in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in II-VI were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIVI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in II-VI by 133.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,082,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,119,000 after acquiring an additional 619,199 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 16.7% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,920,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,435,000 after purchasing an additional 417,000 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 256.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 540,368 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,516,000 after purchasing an additional 388,796 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of II-VI during the second quarter worth $13,456,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of II-VI during the second quarter worth $9,880,000. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get II-VI alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of II-VI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of II-VI from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of II-VI in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of II-VI from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of II-VI from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. II-VI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.36.

In related news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 14,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $802,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 276,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,260,771.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 2,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $120,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 29,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ IIVI opened at $57.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -519.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. II-VI Incorporated has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $58.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.72.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $728.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.86 million. II-VI had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 3.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that II-VI Incorporated will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

II-VI Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI).

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.