Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 4,468 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Dropbox in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,962,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dropbox by 14.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,754,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,127,000 after buying an additional 3,086,573 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Dropbox by 450.4% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,098,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,679,000 after buying an additional 1,717,013 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Dropbox by 28.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,760,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,953,000 after buying an additional 1,697,624 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Dropbox in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

DBX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $19.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.79, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.42 and its 200-day moving average is $20.88. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $24.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.64 million. Dropbox had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 1.85%. Dropbox’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $37,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $206,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,691 shares of company stock valued at $793,248 over the last three months. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.