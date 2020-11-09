QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $145.00 price target on the wireless technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $120.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on QCOM. Edward Jones raised shares of QUALCOMM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday. Cascend Securities upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, 140166 upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $142.08.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $145.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $148.80. The company has a market cap of $163.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.55%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total transaction of $1,267,854.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,964.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total transaction of $2,681,218.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,628,341.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,741 shares of company stock valued at $4,940,651 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,838,244 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $394,958,000 after buying an additional 346,856 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 83.7% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 30,758 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 14,010 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,029,055 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $93,858,000 after buying an additional 214,561 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.2% in the second quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 18,071 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.