Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hologic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hologic from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.81.

HOLX opened at $75.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.90. Hologic has a twelve month low of $26.49 and a twelve month high of $77.49.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 47.83%. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hologic will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Hologic during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,797,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Hologic during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,101,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Hologic by 1,409.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,182,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,193 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in Hologic by 1,199.9% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 942,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,694,000 after purchasing an additional 869,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Hologic during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, surgical products, and light-based aesthetic and medical treatment systems for women in the United States and internationally. The company offers Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima quantitative viral load tests for HIV, Hepatitis C, and Hepatitis B; ThinPrep System for use in cytology applications; Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth; and various diagnostic tests for acute respiratory ailments.

