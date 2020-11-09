10,391 Shares in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Purchased by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Discovery by 570.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DISCK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK opened at $18.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $31.20.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Discovery had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.73%.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

