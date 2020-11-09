D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 181 Shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total value of $52,852.34. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,159.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $74,629.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,504.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 285,121 shares of company stock worth $36,169,615. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $146.28 on Monday. Etsy Inc has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $154.88. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.61 and its 200-day moving average is $107.45.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $451.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Etsy Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

ETSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Etsy from $112.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Etsy from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Etsy from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Etsy from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.45.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

