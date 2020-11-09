D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Biogen by 5.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $583,059,000 after acquiring an additional 116,044 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 1.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,337,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $357,884,000 after acquiring an additional 25,567 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Biogen by 108.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,087,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $283,778,000 after acquiring an additional 566,347 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in Biogen by 49.0% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 715,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,539,000 after acquiring an additional 235,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Biogen by 39.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 563,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,728,000 after acquiring an additional 160,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $328.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.61. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $243.25 and a 52 week high of $374.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $275.28 and a 200 day moving average of $284.62.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.06 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Biogen news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BIIB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Biogen from $359.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.39.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

