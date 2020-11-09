16,948 Shares in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

Posted by on Nov 9th, 2020

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cloudflare by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 73,110 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Cloudflare by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cloudflare by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $360,000. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NET opened at $64.47 on Monday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $71.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.30 and a beta of -0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 9.38 and a quick ratio of 9.38.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $114.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NET. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.88.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $596,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $1,746,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,528,258 shares of company stock valued at $103,026,551 over the last three months. 35.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

