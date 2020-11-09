Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pentair news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 10,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $526,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,310,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PNR shares. Citigroup raised shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pentair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Pentair from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

NYSE:PNR opened at $54.15 on Monday. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $54.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.50 and a 200-day moving average of $41.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.35.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.19. Pentair had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. Pentair’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

