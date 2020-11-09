Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,658 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Flex were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLEX. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Par Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Flex alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on FLEX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Flex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Flex from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Flex from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.21.

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $15.46 on Monday. Flex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.65.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Flex had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO David P. Bennett sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $56,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Flex Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.